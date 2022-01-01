Store towels, linens, and other essentials in style with a Mind Reader Wall-Mounted Towel Rack and Shelf. Offer ample storage wherever you need it with this convenient rack. If you’re living in a house or apartment with a smaller bathroom, you may not have room for a free-standing towel rack; they may also just not fit your decorative scheme or needs. A wall-mounted towel rack allows you to provide storage for linens, extra toilet paper rolls, hand towels, or bath sheets without taking up excess space on the floor. Constructed from sturdy iron materials with a sleek black finish that resists rust and corrosion over time, this elegant rack supports up to 15.4 lbs when installed properly. All the screws and anchors needed to install it come contained in the package, so all you need is a screwdriver or a drill to install the rack on a suitable wall in your bathroom. The dual-tiered towel bars allow you ample space to hang up both hand towels and bath towels for your guests or family members, with an additional storage shelf on top. Use the shelf to hold tissues, bath supplies, extra toilet paper, additional linens, or bath towels. The sleek design will add style and function to your bathroom in one smooth process. Form and function go hand-in-hand with this elegant towel rack and storage shelf.

The supplementary shelf above the towel bars provides extra storage for additional towels, washrags, and other linens you might want on hand.

Install this towel bar and storage shelf wherever it’s most convenient in your bathroom: above the toilet, by the sink, or next to your shower.

Dimensions: 5.12 inch L x 23.23 inch W x 8.27 inch H