All your favorite Minecraft video game characters comes to life as collectible plush clip-ons! This Minecraft plush measures 11 inches long with a 15 inch wide leg span; the perfect size for play or display! Each plush is made with soft polyester Velboa fibers so you can cuddle with your favorite Minecraft character. Officially licensed by Minecraft; designed and created by JINX. Part of the JINX Adventure series of medium-sized toys.