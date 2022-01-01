Hover to Zoom
Minecraft Adventure Series 8.75 Inch Plush | Crafter Enderman
1 EachUPC: 0088934313324
Purchase Options
Product Details
All your favorite Minecraft video game characters comes to life as collectible plush! This Minecraft plush measures 8.75 inches; the perfect size for play or display! Each plush is made with soft polyester Velboa fibers so you can cuddle with your favorite Minecraft character. Officially licensed by Minecraft; designed and created by JINX. Part of the JINX Adventure series of large-sized Minecraft toys.