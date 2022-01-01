Minecraft Pickaxe Action Figure

Ready to battle Creepers and dig for resources in the hit video game, Minecraft, the pickaxe is an essential tool and this accessory brings it to life! The pixel detailing makes it look just like the video game weapon. This Minecraft accessory is made out of lightweight plastic so you can take it everywhere. It is 15.75" long, and 12" wide. Mine away!! This is an officially licensed Minecraft product.

1 lbs