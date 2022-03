Features . Miniature window mount bird feeder.. Converts to hand held hummingbird bird feeder.. Train hummingbirds to eat from your hand.. Easy to clean fill.. Includes 2 feeders cleaning brush instructions.. Dishwasher safe.. Capacity - 0.5 oz.. Pack of 6.. Dimension - 1 x 3.38 x 6 in.. Item weight - 0.08 lbs.