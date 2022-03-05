If your child loved the Minions from the movie Despicable Me this costume is sure to be at the top of their list for Halloween. Wonderful female Minion costume includes character style dress knee socks gloves and goggles.

. Minion Child Female CostumeChild.Small

Morris is costumer to the stars. We are well known for their unique life like mascot and animal costumes the Morris gorilla suits were used literally by hundreds of magicians TV shows and in many feature films. We provide attractive costumes which are very comfortable with high standards. We can take everyone to the imagination world where they travel with their stars.