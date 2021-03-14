Minor's® Beef Base
Product Details
Minor’s Beef Base is a seasoned paste concentrate made from freshly roasted cuts of beef with no preservatives or artificial flavors. Instantly create a fully seasoned stock or broth for soups, sauces, and gravies. Add home-style flavor by rubbing on roasts, steaks, or chops. Mix into ground beef to add intensity.
- No artificial flavors and no preservatives
- No added MSG*
- Delivers the savory flavor of freshly roasted beef
- Ready-to-eat
- Use in hot and cold dishes without cooking
- Refrigerate for optimum flavor
*other than that which naturally occurs in the hydrolyzed proteins and autolyzed yeast extracts
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ROASTED BEEF AND CONCENTRATED BEEF STOCK, SALT, HYDROLYZED SOY, CORN, AND WHEAT PROTEINS, MALTODEXTRIN, AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, PALM OIL, SUGAR, CARAMEL COLOR, ONION POWDER, 2% OR LESS OF CORN OIL, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, MODIFIED CORNSTARCH, NATURAL FLAVORS, LACTIC ACID.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More