16 ozUPC: 0007482632911
Minor’s Beef Base is a seasoned paste concentrate made from freshly roasted cuts of beef with no preservatives or artificial flavors. Instantly create a fully seasoned stock or broth for soups, sauces, and gravies. Add home-style flavor by rubbing on roasts, steaks, or chops. Mix into ground beef to add intensity.

  • No artificial flavors and no preservatives
  • No added MSG*
  • Delivers the savory flavor of freshly roasted beef
  • Ready-to-eat
  • Use in hot and cold dishes without cooking
  • Refrigerate for optimum flavor

*other than that which naturally occurs in the hydrolyzed proteins and autolyzed yeast extracts

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
75.0 About servings per container
Serving size3/4 tsp makes 1 cup prepared
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium800mg35%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ROASTED BEEF AND CONCENTRATED BEEF STOCK, SALT, HYDROLYZED SOY, CORN, AND WHEAT PROTEINS, MALTODEXTRIN, AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, PALM OIL, SUGAR, CARAMEL COLOR, ONION POWDER, 2% OR LESS OF CORN OIL, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, MODIFIED CORNSTARCH, NATURAL FLAVORS, LACTIC ACID.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

