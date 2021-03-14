Minor’s Beef Base is a seasoned paste concentrate made from freshly roasted cuts of beef with no preservatives or artificial flavors. Instantly create a fully seasoned stock or broth for soups, sauces, and gravies. Add home-style flavor by rubbing on roasts, steaks, or chops. Mix into ground beef to add intensity.

No artificial flavors and no preservatives

No added MSG*

Delivers the savory flavor of freshly roasted beef

Ready-to-eat

Use in hot and cold dishes without cooking

Refrigerate for optimum flavor

*other than that which naturally occurs in the hydrolyzed proteins and autolyzed yeast extracts