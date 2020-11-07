Minor's® Chicken Base
Product Details
Minor’s Chicken Base No Added MSG* is a seasoned paste concentrate made from freshly cooked light and dark chicken meat and natural juices, which delivers the savory flavor of freshly roasted chicken. Instantly create a fully seasoned stock or broth for soups, sauces and gravies or rub on roasted chicken to add intensity. Mix with yogurt and chicken to make a tangy chicken salad.
- No artificial flavors.
- Ready to eat
- Refrigerate for optimal flavor
- Suggested uses: soups, sauces, rubs, marinades and salads
- To make a recipe-ready stock, add base to water and stir. 1 Tbsp base + 1 quart water or1 lb base + 5 gallons water
*No Added MSG other than that which naturally occurs in the hydrolyzed proteins and autolyzed yeast extract.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CHICKEN MEAT INCLUDING NATURAL CHICKEN JUICES, SALT, SUGAR, CHICKEN FAT, HYDROLYZED WHEAT, CORN, AND SOY PROTEINS, WHEY, MALTODEXTRIN, 2% OR LESS OF ONION POWDER, HYDROGENATED COTTONSEED OIL, DISODIUM INOSINATE AND DISODIUM GUANYLATE, CORN OIL, AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, NATURAL EXTRACTIVES OF TURMERIC AND ANNATTO, NATURAL FLAVORS, DEXTROSE, LACTIC ACID.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More