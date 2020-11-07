Minor's® Chicken Base Perspective: front
Minor’s Chicken Base No Added MSG* is a seasoned paste concentrate made from freshly cooked light and dark chicken meat and natural juices, which delivers the savory flavor of freshly roasted chicken. Instantly create a fully seasoned stock or broth for soups, sauces and gravies or rub on roasted chicken to add intensity. Mix with yogurt and chicken to make a tangy chicken salad.

  • No artificial flavors.
  • Ready to eat
  • Refrigerate for optimal flavor
  • Suggested uses: soups, sauces, rubs, marinades and salads
  • To make a recipe-ready stock, add base to water and stir. 1 Tbsp base + 1 quart water or1 lb base + 5 gallons water

*No Added MSG other than that which naturally occurs in the hydrolyzed proteins and autolyzed yeast extract.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
75.0 About servings per container
Serving size3/4 tsp makes 1 cup prepared
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium750mg33%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CHICKEN MEAT INCLUDING NATURAL CHICKEN JUICES, SALT, SUGAR, CHICKEN FAT, HYDROLYZED WHEAT, CORN, AND SOY PROTEINS, WHEY, MALTODEXTRIN, 2% OR LESS OF ONION POWDER, HYDROGENATED COTTONSEED OIL, DISODIUM INOSINATE AND DISODIUM GUANYLATE, CORN OIL, AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, NATURAL EXTRACTIVES OF TURMERIC AND ANNATTO, NATURAL FLAVORS, DEXTROSE, LACTIC ACID.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

