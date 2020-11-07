Ingredients

CHICKEN MEAT INCLUDING NATURAL CHICKEN JUICES, SALT, SUGAR, CHICKEN FAT, HYDROLYZED WHEAT, CORN, AND SOY PROTEINS, WHEY, MALTODEXTRIN, 2% OR LESS OF ONION POWDER, HYDROGENATED COTTONSEED OIL, DISODIUM INOSINATE AND DISODIUM GUANYLATE, CORN OIL, AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, NATURAL EXTRACTIVES OF TURMERIC AND ANNATTO, NATURAL FLAVORS, DEXTROSE, LACTIC ACID.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More