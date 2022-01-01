Minor's Sauteed Vegetable Base
Product Details
Minor's Sautéed Vegetable Base Mirepoix features an aromatic blend of onions, carrots, and celery that’s gently sautéed to perfection.
- Free of gluten, preservatives, and artificial flavors
- No added MSG other than that which is naturally occurring in the yeast extract
- Makes quick, delicious soups
- Adds zest to pasta dishes and tuna salads
- Mixes perfectly in potato salads and whipped, baked, & au gratin potatoes
- Add to pureed and mixed vegetables
- Mix into spinach dip for a boost in flavor and serve with crudites
- Naturally low in fat
- Made in a zero landfill production kitchen
- Ready to eat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SAUTEED VEGETABLE PUREE MIX (CARROTS, ONIONS, CELERY), SALT, SUGAR, MALTODEXTRIN, CORN OIL, 2% OR LESS OF YEAST EXTRACT, WATER, POTATO STARCH, XANTHAN GUM, NATURAL FLAVORS, CARROT JUICE CONCENTRATE.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
