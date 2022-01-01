Minor's Sauteed Vegetable Base Perspective: front
Minor's Sauteed Vegetable Base

16 ozUPC: 0007482603311
Minor's Sautéed Vegetable Base Mirepoix features an aromatic blend of onions, carrots, and celery that’s gently sautéed to perfection.

  • Free of gluten, preservatives, and artificial flavors
  • No added MSG other than that which is naturally occurring in the yeast extract
  • Makes quick, delicious soups
  • Adds zest to pasta dishes and tuna salads
  • Mixes perfectly in potato salads and whipped, baked, & au gratin potatoes
  • Add to pureed and mixed vegetables
  • Mix into spinach dip for a boost in flavor and serve with crudites
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Made in a zero landfill production kitchen
  • Ready to eat

Nutrition Facts
75.0 About servings per container
Serving size3/4 tsp (6g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium630mg27%
Total Carbohydrate2g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

SAUTEED VEGETABLE PUREE MIX (CARROTS, ONIONS, CELERY), SALT, SUGAR, MALTODEXTRIN, CORN OIL, 2% OR LESS OF YEAST EXTRACT, WATER, POTATO STARCH, XANTHAN GUM, NATURAL FLAVORS, CARROT JUICE CONCENTRATE.

Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

