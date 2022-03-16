Ingredients

Pure Filtered Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Pear, Pineapple and Orange Juices from Concentrate, Less Than 0.5% of: Passionfruit Juice from Concentrate, Citric Acid, (Provides Tartness), Sugar, Natural Flavors, Modified Cornstarch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate and Sodium Hexametaphosphate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Taste, Red #40, Green #3.

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More