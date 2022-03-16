Minute Maid® Fruit Punch Fruit Juice Drink Perspective: front
Minute Maid® Fruit Punch Fruit Juice Drink Perspective: back
Minute Maid® Fruit Punch Fruit Juice Drink

Product Details

Mix things up! Minute Maid Fruit Punch combines a number of delectable fruit flavors together in a refreshing, delicious blend that's made with real fruit juice. We use the freshest ingredients to ensure you get the highest quality juice.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fluid ounce (240 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.33%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar29g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure Filtered Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Pear, Pineapple and Orange Juices from Concentrate, Less Than 0.5% of: Passionfruit Juice from Concentrate, Citric Acid, (Provides Tartness), Sugar, Natural Flavors, Modified Cornstarch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate and Sodium Hexametaphosphate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Taste, Red #40, Green #3.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
