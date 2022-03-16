Minute Maid® Fruit Punch Fruit Juice Drink
Product Details
Mix things up! Minute Maid Fruit Punch combines a number of delectable fruit flavors together in a refreshing, delicious blend that's made with real fruit juice. We use the freshest ingredients to ensure you get the highest quality juice.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pure Filtered Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Pear, Pineapple and Orange Juices from Concentrate, Less Than 0.5% of: Passionfruit Juice from Concentrate, Citric Acid, (Provides Tartness), Sugar, Natural Flavors, Modified Cornstarch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate and Sodium Hexametaphosphate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Taste, Red #40, Green #3.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More