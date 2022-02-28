Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Minute Maid® Fruit Punch Juice Drink
59 fl ozUPC: 0002500004772
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Product Details
- 90 calories per serving
- 100% natural flavors
- Made with real fruit juice
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Sugar22g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pure Filtered Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Grape and Pineapple Juices from Concentrate, Less Than 1% of: Pear and Apple Juices from Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Sucralose, Grape Skin Extract (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More