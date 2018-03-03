Minute Microwavable Tapioca Perspective: front
Minute Microwavable Tapioca Perspective: back
Minute Microwavable Tapioca Perspective: left
Minute Microwavable Tapioca Perspective: right
Minute Microwavable Tapioca

8 ozUPC: 0004300022802
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

  • Shake Box Before Using
  • Great For Pudding & Fruit Pies
  • Microwavable
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Precooked Tapioca, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More