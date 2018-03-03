Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Minute Microwavable Tapioca
8 ozUPC: 0004300022802
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Shake Box Before Using
- Great For Pudding & Fruit Pies
- Microwavable
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Precooked Tapioca, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More