Minute™ Organic Ready to Serve Brown Rice Cups
Product Details
Minute™ Ready to Serve Organic Brown Rice is 100% whole grain and has a nutty flavor and slightly chewy texture. It is fully cooked and ready after heating in the microwave for 1 minute. It offers easy portion control with the BPA free single serve cups. Minute™ Ready to Serve Organic Brown Rice is great for a fast lunch at the office, an easy snack or part of a quick meal at home. Stir in your favorite proteins, veggies, and/or sauces to customize your dish, or use as a simple side dish to complete a meal. It also works well when used in salads, tacos and rice bowls.
- Gluten free
- Good source of fiber
- Contains 53g or more of whole grain per serving
- No artificial ingredients or preservatives
- Free from FDA Big 8 allergens (cow milk, soy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, wheat, fish)
- Can be prepared in the microwave or on the stove
- On-the go convenience that's perfect anytime, anywhere
- Easy portion control; perfect single serving
- 100% recyclable cardboard sleeve
- Certified organic
- Non-GMO Project verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Brown Rice, Organic Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin (Emulsifier)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More