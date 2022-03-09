Minute™ Organic Ready to Serve Brown Rice Cups Perspective: front
Minute™ Organic Ready to Serve Brown Rice Cups Perspective: back
Minute™ Organic Ready to Serve Brown Rice Cups Perspective: right
Minute™ Organic Ready to Serve Brown Rice Cups Perspective: top
Minute™ Organic Ready to Serve Brown Rice Cups

2 ct / 4.4 ozUPC: 0001740014069
Product Details

Minute™ Ready to Serve Organic Brown Rice is 100% whole grain and has a nutty flavor and slightly chewy texture. It is fully cooked and ready after heating in the microwave for 1 minute. It offers easy portion control with the BPA free single serve cups. Minute™ Ready to Serve Organic Brown Rice is great for a fast lunch at the office, an easy snack or part of a quick meal at home. Stir in your favorite proteins, veggies, and/or sauces to customize your dish, or use as a simple side dish to complete a meal. It also works well when used in salads, tacos and rice bowls.

  • Gluten free
  • Good source of fiber
  • Contains 53g or more of whole grain per serving
  • No artificial ingredients or preservatives
  • Free from FDA Big 8 allergens (cow milk, soy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, wheat, fish)
  • Can be prepared in the microwave or on the stove
  • On-the go convenience that's perfect anytime, anywhere
  • Easy portion control; perfect single serving
  • 100% recyclable cardboard sleeve
  • Certified organic
  • Non-GMO Project verified

Nutritional Information

Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate46g16.73%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Organic Brown Rice, Organic Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin (Emulsifier)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
