Minute™ Ready to Serve Organic Brown Rice is 100% whole grain and has a nutty flavor and slightly chewy texture. It is fully cooked and ready after heating in the microwave for 1 minute. It offers easy portion control with the BPA free single serve cups. Minute™ Ready to Serve Organic Brown Rice is great for a fast lunch at the office, an easy snack or part of a quick meal at home. Stir in your favorite proteins, veggies, and/or sauces to customize your dish, or use as a simple side dish to complete a meal. It also works well when used in salads, tacos and rice bowls.

Gluten free

Good source of fiber

Contains 53g or more of whole grain per serving

No artificial ingredients or preservatives

Free from FDA Big 8 allergens (cow milk, soy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, wheat, fish)

Can be prepared in the microwave or on the stove

On-the go convenience that's perfect anytime, anywhere

Easy portion control; perfect single serving

100% recyclable cardboard sleeve

Certified organic

Non-GMO Project verified