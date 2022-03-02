Minute Ready to Serve Organic White Rice is fluffy white rice, fully cooked and ready after heating in the microwave for 1 minute. It offers easy portion control with its BPA free single serve cups. Organic certified, gluten free, non GMO verified, and containing no artificial ingredients or preservatives Minute Ready to Serve Organic White Rice makes it easy to have a high quality side with simple preparation. It's great for a fast lunch at the office, an easy snack or part of a quick meal at home. Stir in your favorite proteins, veggies, and/or sauces to customize your dish, or use it as a simple side dish to complete a meal. Also works well as an ingredient in salads, frittatas and puddings. It offers on-the go convenience that's perfect anytime, anywhere. Plus save some clean-up and eat the rice right out of the cup.

Fluffy long grain white rice that's organic.

Fully cooked, nothing to add.

Just heat and eat

Ready in 1 minute

Eat right out of the cup

Easy portion control; perfect single serving

Gluten free

Certified organic

No artificial ingredients or preservatives

Non-GMO Project Verified

Allergens - free FDA Big 8 (cow milk, soy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, wheat, fish)

BPA free, recyclable cups

100% recyclable cardboard sleeve

Can be prepared in the microwave or on the stove