Minute Ready to Serve Organic White Rice Cups
Product Details
Minute Ready to Serve Organic White Rice is fluffy white rice, fully cooked and ready after heating in the microwave for 1 minute. It offers easy portion control with its BPA free single serve cups. Organic certified, gluten free, non GMO verified, and containing no artificial ingredients or preservatives Minute Ready to Serve Organic White Rice makes it easy to have a high quality side with simple preparation. It's great for a fast lunch at the office, an easy snack or part of a quick meal at home. Stir in your favorite proteins, veggies, and/or sauces to customize your dish, or use it as a simple side dish to complete a meal. Also works well as an ingredient in salads, frittatas and puddings. It offers on-the go convenience that's perfect anytime, anywhere. Plus save some clean-up and eat the rice right out of the cup.
- Fluffy long grain white rice that's organic.
- Fully cooked, nothing to add.
- Just heat and eat
- Ready in 1 minute
- Eat right out of the cup
- Easy portion control; perfect single serving
- Gluten free
- Certified organic
- No artificial ingredients or preservatives
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Allergens - free FDA Big 8 (cow milk, soy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, wheat, fish)
- BPA free, recyclable cups
- 100% recyclable cardboard sleeve
- Can be prepared in the microwave or on the stove
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Parboiled Rice, Organic Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin (Emulsifier)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
