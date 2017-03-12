Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Miracle-Gro® Shake 'n Feed® All Purpose Plant Food
4.5 lbUPC: 0007356130019
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Solid Miracle-Gro® granules. Ideal for all flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and houseplants. Nourishes above and below the soil. Feeds continuously for up to 3 months. Formulated with micro nutrients to help plants grow stronger and be more productive. Contains kelp, earthworm castings, feather meal, and bone meal. Can be used on indoor and outdoor plants.
- Formulation: 12-4-8
- Fully Organic: No