Solid Miracle-Gro® granules. Ideal for all flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and houseplants. Nourishes above and below the soil. Feeds continuously for up to 3 months. Formulated with micro nutrients to help plants grow stronger and be more productive. Contains kelp, earthworm castings, feather meal, and bone meal. Can be used on indoor and outdoor plants.

Formulation: 12-4-8

Fully Organic: No