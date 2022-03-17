Moringa leaves contain over 90 nutrients—including 47 Antioxidants, 25 Vitamins & Minerals, and all 9 essential Amino Acids.

Enjoy the tea served hot or cold, all day long. For added taste, you can add a drop or two of honey!

Features Moringa, a nutritionally-complex whole food with antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins/minerals.

Comes with 25 individually wrapped tea bags, convenient and bleach free for maximum quality and freshness.