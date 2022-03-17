Our tea is unique – why? Because our moringa is grown organically on our own plantations in Sri Lanka! crafted with conscience for our environment and our local communities, made with a love for delicious and award-winning tea, and selected with purpose, with special focus on great ingredients!

Features Moringa, a nutritionally-complex whole food with antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins/minerals.

Enjoy the tea served hot or cold, all day long. For added taste, you can add a drop or two of honey!

Comes with 25 individually wrapped tea bags, convenient and bleach free for maximum quality and freshness.