Miracle Whip Original Dressing
Product Details
Enjoy the authentic and well balanced salad dressing with yummylicious ingredients. Now make mouth watering succulent salads, sandwiches even chocolate cakes for a finger licking adventure. The yum and appetizing fusion of original ingredients and flavors used in the Miracle Whip are going to satiate your hunger for a perfect salad dressing with perfection of taste blends.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Modified Cornstarch, Eggs, Salt, Natural Flavor, Mustard Flour, Potassium Sorbate as A Preservative, Paprika, Spice, Dried Garlic.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.