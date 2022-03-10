Miracle Whip Original Dressing Perspective: front
Miracle Whip Original Dressing Perspective: back
Miracle Whip Original Dressing Perspective: left
Miracle Whip Original Dressing Perspective: right
Miracle Whip Original Dressing Perspective: top
Miracle Whip Original Dressing

48 fl ozUPC: 0002100064514
Product Details

Enjoy the authentic and well balanced salad dressing with yummylicious ingredients. Now make mouth watering succulent salads, sandwiches even chocolate cakes for a finger licking adventure. The yum and appetizing fusion of original ingredients and flavors used in the Miracle Whip are going to satiate your hunger for a perfect salad dressing with perfection of taste blends.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Modified Cornstarch, Eggs, Salt, Natural Flavor, Mustard Flour, Potassium Sorbate as A Preservative, Paprika, Spice, Dried Garlic.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.