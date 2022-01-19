The Mirro 1-Quart Saucepan is made of durable aluminum construction and includes Bakelite Cool Touch Handles, ideal for soups, stews and sauces. Can be used on all stove surfaces and is easy to clean. The handle includes a cut-out hole for easy hanging and storage around your kitchen, whether you're hanging on the wall with a hook, or storing in your cupboards until you need it next. The silicone thumb rest located in the handle allows for a comfortable firm grip that provides comfort, allowing you to easy hold or transport the vessel. It is the ideal pan when making boiled eggs, sauces or even heating up water for an instant soup or tea. The aluminum surface can be used on both electric and gas stovetops and will not take up too much space when stored away.

Ideal for making a variety of sauces, gravies and glazes

Useful for warming up milk or melting butter

Aluminum construction for fast and even heat distribution

Includes a glass lid with straining holes

Can be used on both gas and electric stove

Durable nonstick interior and exterior

Vented glass lid to easily monitor food while cooking

Includes:

Saucepan

Lid

Capacity: 1 Quart

Model: A7972164

Warranty: 10-Year Limited Warranty

Non-Stick: Yes

Pieces: 2