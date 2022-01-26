The Mirro 3-Quart Sauce Pan is made of durable aluminum construction and includes bakelite cool touch handles, ideal for soups, stews and sauces. It can be used on all stove surfaces and is easy to clean. The handle includes a cut-out hole for easy hanging and storage around your kitchen, whether you're hanging on the wall with a hook, or storing in your cupboards until you need it next. The silicone thumb rest located in the handle allows for a comfortable firm grip that provides comfort, allowing you to easily hold or transport the vessel. There are many uses for this sauce pan. It is the ideal pan for making boiled eggs, sauces, gravies, and glazes or even for heating up water for an instant soup or tea. The aluminum surface can be used on both electric and gas stovetops and will not take up too much space when stored away.

Includes a glass lid with straining holes

Can be used on both gas and electric stove

Vented glass lid to easily monitor food while cooking

Cooltouch handle with unique thumb rest

Aluminum construction for fast and even heat distribution

Durable nonstick interior and exterior

Useful for warming up milk or melting butter

Includes:

Saucepan

Glass Lid

Model: A7972464

Warranty: 10-Year Limited Warranty

Non-Stick: Yes

Capacity: 3 Quart