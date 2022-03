Whether you're whipping up a quick breakfast in the morning, or meticulously planning out those big holiday dinner days in advance, this handy nonstick fry pan by Mirro in red is sure to be an indispensable tool for you in the kitchen. This versatile pan is nonstick for healthy cooking, so that grease and oil doesn't build up on the pan after extended use. It's also easy to clean, for a simple, no-fuss clean up when you're done cooking for the day. Look for the included recipe if you're unsure of what to start off cooking! The handle includes a cut-out hole for easy hanging and storage around your kitchen, whether you're hanging on the wall with a hook or storing in your cupboards until you need it next. The silicone thumb rest located in the handle allows for a comfortable firm grip that provides comfort, allowing you to easy hold or transport the vessel. Be prepared for all kinds of meals in the kitchen, and pick up this aluminum fry pan today and start making fresh home cooked meals.

Even heat base

Oven safe up to 350°F

Can be used on both gas and electric stove

Quality nonstick interior and exterior

Tempered glass lids with large cool-touch knobs

Cool touch handle with unique thumb rest

Ideal for warming tortillas, toasting sandwiches, cooking quesadillas, pancakes, eggs and more

Includes:

Skillet

Lid

Model: A7979764

Warranty: 10-Year Limited Warranty

Non-Stick: Yes

Pieces: 2