This skillet is ideal for your favorite recipes. The 12-inch size is large enough to cook meats and vegetables together, while the flat bottom offers an even cooking surface for pork chops and chicken breasts. The handle with an ergonomic grip is comfortable for your hand, and the tempered glass lid lets you keep an eye on the cooking.

Aluminum construction

Stay-cool handle feature a silicone thumbrest

Silicone thumb rest on handle

Oven safe up to 350°F

Nonstick exterior for easy cleaning

Nonstick interior prevents foods from sticking

Includes:

Skillet

Lid

Model: A7978264

Cleaning Method:Dishwasher safe

Warranty: 10-Year Limited Warranty

Non-Stick: Yes

Pieces: 2