Mirro Get A Grip Nonstick Covered Skillet - Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Mirro Get A Grip Nonstick Covered Skillet - Black

12 inUPC: 0007200914105
Purchase Options

Product Details

This skillet is ideal for your favorite recipes. The 12-inch size is large enough to cook meats and vegetables together, while the flat bottom offers an even cooking surface for pork chops and chicken breasts. The handle with an ergonomic grip is comfortable for your hand, and the tempered glass lid lets you keep an eye on the cooking.

  • Aluminum construction
  • Stay-cool handle feature a silicone thumbrest
  • Silicone thumb rest on handle
  • Oven safe up to 350°F
  • Nonstick exterior for easy cleaning
  • Nonstick interior prevents foods from sticking

Includes:

  • Skillet
  • Lid

Model: A7978264

Cleaning Method:Dishwasher safe

Warranty: 10-Year Limited Warranty

Non-Stick: Yes

Pieces: 2