Whether you're whipping up a quick breakfast in the morning or meticulously planning out those big holiday dinner days in advance, this handy nonstick fry pan by Mirro in black is sure to be an indispensable tool for you in the kitchen. This versatile pan is nonstick for healthy cooking, so that grease and oil doesn't build up on the pan after extended use. It's also easy to clean, for a simple, no-fuss clean up when you're done cooking for the day. Look for the included recipe if you're unsure of what to start off cooking! The silicone thumb rest located in the handle allows for a comfortable firm grip that provides comfort, allowing you to easy hold or transport the vessel. The handle includes a cut-out hole for easy hanging and storage around your kitchen, whether you're hanging on the wall with a hook, or storing in your cupboards until you need it next. Be prepared for all kinds of meals in the kitchen, and pick up this aluminum fry pan today and start making fresh home cooked meals.

Aluminum construction

Even heat base

Can be used on both gas and electric stove

Cool touch handle with unique silicone thumb rest

Ideal for warming tortillas, toasting sandwiches, cooking quesadillas, pancakes, eggs and more

Warranty: 10-Year Limited Warranty

Non-Stick: Yes

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Weight: 0.87 lbs

Size: 10.5 Inch