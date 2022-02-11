The Mirro 10 Nonstick Square Flat Griddle is ideal for warming tortillas, making crepes, toasting sandwiches, cooking quesadillas, and all your favorite breakfast foods such as pancakes and eggs. The nonstick surface allows you to use less oil and makes clean-up a breeze! The best part is that you can cook healthy with a minimum about of oil or butter and still make tasty meals. They are a perfect addition to any kitchen. There are a variety of different sizes to select from. They will become a favorite especially when cooking for a large crowd. The nonstick surface allows you to use less oil and makes clean-up a breeze! The silicone thumb rest located in the handle allows for a comfortable firm grip that provides comfort, allowing you to easy hold or transport the vessel. Feel free to use the griddle as a serving piece after cooking. Next time you have a meal that calls for tortillas, make sure to make and heat them up with your Mirro Griddle.

Nonstick 10-inch cooking surface distributes heat evenly and quickly

Cool touch bakelite extended side handle

Cooking surfaces with ridges

Cool touch handle with unique thumb rest

Can be used on both gas and electric stove

Large open cooking space will not crowd foods

Model: 2100100611

In-Package Dimensions: 3.0 Inch x 10.6 Inch x 17.4 Inch

In-Package Weight: 4.3 Pound