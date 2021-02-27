Mission Carb Balance Spinach Herb Tortilla Wraps
Product Details
Cutting carbs doesn't mean cutting back on great taste, especially with our Carb Balance® Spinach Herb tortilla wraps. Packed full of authentic Mission® flavor and the highest quality ingredients, these soft tortilla wraps will add a tasty twist to all your recipes. We've added flavorful spinach to our already delicious lower carb, high fiber tortilla wraps to bring you a tasty new twist that you can feel great about eating!
- 3g Net Carbs
- High in Fiber
- 60 Calories
- Zero Trans Fat
- Zero Cholesterol
- Zero Sugar
Low carb and great taste are taken to the extreme with our Mission Carb Balance Flour Tortillas. Just 6g net carbs and zero grams of sugar per serving, these fiber-filled, low carb tortillas can make any of your favorite meals Better for You.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Modified Wheat Starch, Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified and Hydrogenated Soybean Oils), Wheat Gluten Isolate, Contains 2% or Less of: Spinach Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yellow 5 Aluminum Lake, Blue 1 Aluminum Lake, Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Cellulose Gum, Distilled Monoglycerides, Sucralose, Fumaric Acid, and Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (To Maintain Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More