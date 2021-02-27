Mission Carb Balance Spinach Herb Tortilla Wraps Perspective: front
Mission Carb Balance Spinach Herb Tortilla Wraps Perspective: back
Mission Carb Balance Spinach Herb Tortilla Wraps

8 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0007373107162
Product Details

Cutting carbs doesn't mean cutting back on great taste, especially with our Carb Balance® Spinach Herb tortilla wraps. Packed full of authentic Mission® flavor and the highest quality ingredients, these soft tortilla wraps will add a tasty twist to all your recipes. We've added flavorful spinach to our already delicious lower carb, high fiber tortilla wraps to bring you a tasty new twist that you can feel great about eating!

  • 3g Net Carbs
  • High in Fiber
  • 60 Calories
  • Zero Trans Fat
  • Zero Cholesterol
  • Zero Sugar

Low carb and great taste are taken to the extreme with our Mission Carb Balance Flour Tortillas. Just 6g net carbs and zero grams of sugar per serving, these fiber-filled, low carb tortillas can make any of your favorite meals Better for You.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tortilla (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber15g53.57%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Modified Wheat Starch, Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified and Hydrogenated Soybean Oils), Wheat Gluten Isolate, Contains 2% or Less of: Spinach Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yellow 5 Aluminum Lake, Blue 1 Aluminum Lake, Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Cellulose Gum, Distilled Monoglycerides, Sucralose, Fumaric Acid, and Calcium Propionate and Sorbic Acid (To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
