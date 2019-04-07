Hover to Zoom
Mission Chicharrones Picante Pork Rinds
4 ozUPC: 0007373108701
Product Details
Make it Fun...Make it Fresh...Make it Mission® Chicharrones Picante Pork Rinds. U.S. Inspected and Passed by Department of Agriculture.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5ounce (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium370mg15.42%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Niacin0.4mg2%
Riboflavin0.03mg1.76%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork Rinds, Salt, Dextrose, Spices Including Chili Peppers, Torula Yeast, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Extractives of Paprika, Yellow #6 Lake, Natural Flavor, Caramel Color and Red 40 Lake
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
