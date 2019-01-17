Hover to Zoom
Mission® Gluten Free Tortilla Rounds
13 ozUPC: 0007373108304
Product Details
Mission® Gluten Free Tortilla Rounds in the original Brown Bag bring you the authentic Mexican restaurant experience. With a delicious corn taste and a satisfying crispy crunch, they are great for dipping, layering or just by themselves. You can count on Mission® Gluten Free Tortilla Rounds to deliver quality ingredients and the amazing flavor you expect. Enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Masa Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Corn and/or Sunflower), Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
