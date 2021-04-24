Mission Organic Whole Wheat Tortillas Perspective: front
Mission Organic Whole Wheat Tortillas Perspective: back
Mission Organic Whole Wheat Tortillas

6 ct / 10.5 ozUPC: 0007373117001
Product Details

At Mission, we make our organic whole wheat tortillas using the highest quality, non-GMO ingredients. We start with simple, wholesome ingredients like organic whole wheat flour to provide you with authentic, made-from-scratch flavor. What do you want in your Mission Tortilla?

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tortilla (49 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium390mg16.96%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium19mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor (Fermented Wheat Flour), Organic Vinegar, Contains 2% or Less of: Sea Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Gums (Organic Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Malic Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible