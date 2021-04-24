Mission Organic Whole Wheat Tortillas
Product Details
At Mission, we make our organic whole wheat tortillas using the highest quality, non-GMO ingredients. We start with simple, wholesome ingredients like organic whole wheat flour to provide you with authentic, made-from-scratch flavor. What do you want in your Mission Tortilla?
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor (Fermented Wheat Flour), Organic Vinegar, Contains 2% or Less of: Sea Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Gums (Organic Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Malic Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More