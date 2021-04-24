Ingredients

Water, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor (Fermented Wheat Flour), Organic Vinegar, Contains 2% or Less of: Sea Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Gums (Organic Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Malic Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More