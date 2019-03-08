Mission® Restaurant Style Thin & Crispy Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Mission® Restaurant Style Thin & Crispy Tortilla Chips in the original Brown Bag bring you the authentic Mexican restaurant experience. With a delicious corn taste and a satisfying crispy crunch, they are great for dipping, layering, or just by themselves. You can count on Mission® Restaurant Style Thin & Crispy Tortilla Chips to deliver quality ingredients and the amazing flavor you expect. Enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Masa Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Corn and/or Sunflower), Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More