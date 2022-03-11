Hover to Zoom
Misto Tritan Oil Sprayer - Blue
1 ctUPC: 0002413143503
Product Details
- Easy to use – just pump to pressurize the bottle, then spray
- Sprays a fine mist of oil on food or cooking surfaces
- Environmentally-friendly nonaerosol container can be refilled over and over again
- Made of durable, BPA-free plastic
- Just fill pump and spray without chemicals or propellants
- The unique filter will keep the sprayer clear allowing you to create your own flavors with herbs and spices
Cleaning Method: Hand wash only