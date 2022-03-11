Misto Tritan Oil Sprayer - Blue Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Misto Tritan Oil Sprayer - Blue Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Misto Tritan Oil Sprayer - Blue

1 ctUPC: 0002413143503
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Easy to use – just pump to pressurize the bottle, then spray
  • Sprays a fine mist of oil on food or cooking surfaces
  • Environmentally-friendly nonaerosol container can be refilled over and over again
  • Made of durable, BPA-free plastic
  • Just fill pump and spray without chemicals or propellants
  • The unique filter will keep the sprayer clear allowing you to create your own flavors with herbs and spices

Cleaning Method: Hand wash only