Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Mix and Match Robot Lab 3+
1UPC: 0090298349046
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Calling all mechanics in training! Unleash your imagination and build your very own unique robots! In this creative set of puzzles, you’ll find 65 pieces designed to inspire your child’s interest in technology. The puzzles can be put together in any way, allowing for endless fun: you can build the 8 robots displayed in the illustration and then change their look and function by adding various replacement parts.