Mixicles® Cranberry Rose Botanical Frozen Cocktail Mixer Cubes
12 ct / 1 fl ozUPC: 0085001098304
Product Details
Tart cranberry with hints of rose water and orange zest, this premium cocktail mixer in ice-cube form is ideal for mixing with vodka, gin, or a dry white or sparkling wine.
- 100% Natural
- Alcohol Free
- Dairy Free
- Fat Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 oz
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
CRANBERRY JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (WATER, CRANBERRY JUICE CONCENTRATE), WATER, APPLE JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE, WATER), ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORANGE JUICE, ROSE EXTRACT.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.