Mixicles® Orange Blossom Passion Fruit Botanical Frozen Cocktail Mixer Cubes
Product Details
An exotic fusion of passion fruit, pomegranate, apple, and orange blossom essence, this premium cocktail mixer in ice-cube form is perfect for sipping with bourbon, vodka, or rum.
- 100% Natural
- Alcohol Free
- Dairy Free
- Fat Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
APPLE JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (WATER, APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE), WATER, PASSION FRUIT JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (WATER, PASSION FRUIT JUICE CONCENTRATE), APPLE JUICE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, POMEGRANATE JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (WATER, POMEGRANATE JUICE CONCENTRATE), PASSION FRUIT AND ORANGE BLOSSOM EXTRACTS.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
