Mixicles® Orange Blossom Passion Fruit Botanical Frozen Cocktail Mixer Cubes

12 ct / 1 fl ozUPC: 0085001098315
Product Details

An exotic fusion of passion fruit, pomegranate, apple, and orange blossom essence, this premium cocktail mixer in ice-cube form is perfect for sipping with bourbon, vodka, or rum.

  • 100% Natural
  • Alcohol Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Fat Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
APPLE JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (WATER, APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE), WATER, PASSION FRUIT JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (WATER, PASSION FRUIT JUICE CONCENTRATE), APPLE JUICE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, POMEGRANATE JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (WATER, POMEGRANATE JUICE CONCENTRATE), PASSION FRUIT AND ORANGE BLOSSOM EXTRACTS.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
