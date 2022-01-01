MLB 21 The Show (Playstation 4) Perspective: front
MLB 21 The Show (Playstation 4)

1 ctUPC: 0071171953848
Purchase Options

Product Details

This edition includes:
-    MLB® The Show 21™ (PS4™)
-    5K Stubs™ to give your Diamond Dynasty Team a head start

OWN THE SHOW Experience faster, deeper and more intense moment-to-moment match action on the field, with a variety of game modes for all you rookie players and returning seasoned vets.

A host of all-new features gives you complete control:

• For the first time take your Ball Player from Road to the Show and use him in other game modes. Now your Ball Player can be a 2-way star!

• Enjoy updates to Franchise and March to October modes which empower you to better make decisions for the future of your club.

• In Diamond Dynasty we have streamlined programs to provide you clearer goals and more rewards based on how you play the game.

• New to MLB The Show this year is gameplay styles along-side new gameplay onboarding tutorials to help new users learn the game.
• Casual: An easier, fun, pick-up and play experience with an emphasis on learning the game.