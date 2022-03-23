A model of what good beer should be, Modelo Especial™ Mexican Beer is a rich, full-flavored pilsner beer. This lager beer's golden hue is complemented by its smooth notes of orange blossom honey and hint of herb. A light-hop character, tantalizing sweetness, and a crisp, clean finish make this easy-drinking beer perfect for enjoying at your next barbecue or sharing with friends while watching the game. This imported beer 12 pack also is an ideal tailgating beer. Pair this 143-calorie*, easy-drinking beer in 12 oz beer bottles with Mexican dishes, pizza, or seafood for a perfect match. Made with barley malt and unmalted cereals and hops for a balanced flavor, this cerveza is brewed with the fighting spirit. *Per 12 fl. oz. serving of average analysis: Calories 143, Carbs 13.6 grams, Protein 1.1 grams, Fat 0 grams. Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL.

Brewed in Mexico, this golden-hued, pilsner-style lager beer is perfectly balanced with light hops and a crisp, clean finish

Enjoy this cerveza at a barbecue or as a tailgating beer while watching the game with friends

Contains 4.4% alcohol by volume

Mexican pilsner beer with smooth, full-flavored notes of orange blossom honey and a hint of herb

Modelo cerveza pairs well with Mexican dishes, barbeque-flavored cuisine, pizza, or seafood