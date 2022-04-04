Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Beer

6 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0008066095765
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

A model of what good beer should be, Modelo Especial Mexican Beer is a rich, full-flavored pilsner beer. This lager beer's golden hue is complemented by its smooth notes of orange blossom honey and hint of herb. A light-hop character, tantalizing sweetness, and a crisp, clean finish make this easy-drinking beer perfect for enjoying at your next barbecue or sharing with friends while watching the game. This imported beer 6 pack also is an ideal tailgating beer. Pair this 143-calorie*, easy-drinking beer in 12 oz beer bottles with Mexican dishes, pizza, or seafood for a perfect match. Made with barley malt and unmalted cereals and hops for a balanced flavor, this cerveza is brewed with the fighting spirit. *Per 12 fl. oz. serving of average analysis: Calories 143, Carbs 13.6 grams, Protein 1.1 grams, Fat 0 grams. Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories144
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate13.7g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1.1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Barley Malt , Non-malted Cereals and Hops .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More