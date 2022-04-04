A model of what good beer should be, Modelo Especial Mexican Beer is a rich, full-flavored pilsner beer. This lager beer's golden hue is complemented by its smooth notes of orange blossom honey and hint of herb. A light-hop character, tantalizing sweetness, and a crisp, clean finish make this easy-drinking beer perfect for enjoying at your next barbecue or sharing with friends while watching the game. This imported beer 6 pack also is an ideal tailgating beer. Pair this 143-calorie*, easy-drinking beer in 12 oz beer bottles with Mexican dishes, pizza, or seafood for a perfect match. Made with barley malt and unmalted cereals and hops for a balanced flavor, this cerveza is brewed with the fighting spirit. *Per 12 fl. oz. serving of average analysis: Calories 143, Carbs 13.6 grams, Protein 1.1 grams, Fat 0 grams. Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL