Modenaceti Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0073449270130
Modenaceti’s classic balsamic vinegar is a balsamic vinegar of Modena made with grapes. Each bottle contains 34 one tablespoon servings. Our balsamic vinegar carries the PGI seal as an official producer of Aceto Balsamico Di Modena PGI so you can be assured your purchase is a real balsamic vinegar of Modena.
Nutrition Facts
34.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Wine Vinegar , Concentrated Grape Must , Caramel .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
