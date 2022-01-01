The Reflexion Round Cristal Bordered Tray makes a Statement on any Table. The Bright Shiny Nickel Plated Center Plate and Hand Tooled Border of Cristals attracts attention when entering the Room. Attractive and surely a winning accent piece for any console table, book shelve, pedestal, an eye-catching visual for any tabletop.

12 x 12 x 3 in..India.4 lbs