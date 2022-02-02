Ingredients

Yeast , Grown On : Blackstrap Molasses , Kelp , Hydrolyzed Protein ( No Msg Added ) , Toasted Onion , Dill Seed , Ripe White Pepper , Celery , Parsley Flakes , Papain Enzyme , Mushroom Powder , Orange , and , Lemon Peel , Oregano , Sweet Basil , Marjoram , Rosemary and Thyme .

Allergen Info

Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

