Modern Products Spike Gourmet Natural Seasoning - Vegit - Box - 8 oz

8 OZUPC: 0007582021012
Spike Brand Gourmet Natural Seasoning Provides You With The Fresh Ingredients To Enhance Your Grilled Meats, Baked Meals And Dips. This 8 Oz. Package Of Seasoning Is Perfect For Adding Zesty Flavor To Your Lunch Or Dinner Each Day. The Blend Of Orange And Lemon Peel Combined With Toasted Onion And Dill Seed Results In A Mouthwatering Finish.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
227.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium4.95mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Yeast , Grown On : Blackstrap Molasses , Kelp , Hydrolyzed Protein ( No Msg Added ) , Toasted Onion , Dill Seed , Ripe White Pepper , Celery , Parsley Flakes , Papain Enzyme , Mushroom Powder , Orange , and , Lemon Peel , Oregano , Sweet Basil , Marjoram , Rosemary and Thyme .

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

