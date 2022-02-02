Modern Products Spike Gourmet Natural Seasoning - Vegit - Box - 8 oz
Spike Brand Gourmet Natural Seasoning Provides You With The Fresh Ingredients To Enhance Your Grilled Meats, Baked Meals And Dips. This 8 Oz. Package Of Seasoning Is Perfect For Adding Zesty Flavor To Your Lunch Or Dinner Each Day. The Blend Of Orange And Lemon Peel Combined With Toasted Onion And Dill Seed Results In A Mouthwatering Finish.
Yeast , Grown On : Blackstrap Molasses , Kelp , Hydrolyzed Protein ( No Msg Added ) , Toasted Onion , Dill Seed , Ripe White Pepper , Celery , Parsley Flakes , Papain Enzyme , Mushroom Powder , Orange , and , Lemon Peel , Oregano , Sweet Basil , Marjoram , Rosemary and Thyme .
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
