Modern Products Spike Gourmet Natural Seasoning

20 ozUPC: 0007582015222
Product Details

Spike gourmet natural seasoning enhances your cooking with a savory blend of vegetable ingredients. We mix natural salt crystals with dehydrated vegetables, dill, and a touch of molasses for a rich, complex flavor that complements poultry, pork, and egg dishes. Sprinkle this seasoning into your omelettes, mix it into a dry rub for tender, tasty chicken breasts, or stir a spoonful into homemade soup to deepen and develop the flavor.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
567.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salt , Crystals ( Earth and Sea ) , Vegetable Mixture ( Alfalfa , Celery , Onion , Carrot , Parsley , Spinach , Kelp , Beet Root ) , Soy Sauce ( Water , Wheat , Soy-beans , Salt ) , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein ( No Added Msg ) , Molasses and Dill Seed .

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...