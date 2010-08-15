Modern Products Spike Gourmet Natural Seasoning
Product Details
Spike gourmet natural seasoning enhances your cooking with a savory blend of vegetable ingredients. We mix natural salt crystals with dehydrated vegetables, dill, and a touch of molasses for a rich, complex flavor that complements poultry, pork, and egg dishes. Sprinkle this seasoning into your omelettes, mix it into a dry rub for tender, tasty chicken breasts, or stir a spoonful into homemade soup to deepen and develop the flavor.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Salt , Crystals ( Earth and Sea ) , Vegetable Mixture ( Alfalfa , Celery , Onion , Carrot , Parsley , Spinach , Kelp , Beet Root ) , Soy Sauce ( Water , Wheat , Soy-beans , Salt ) , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein ( No Added Msg ) , Molasses and Dill Seed .
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
