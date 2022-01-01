Hover to Zoom
Mohawk Home Hello Doormat
18 x 30 inUPC: 0008609359171
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Heartwarming way to welcome any guest into your home
- Looks great with any home design
- Liven up your porch or entryway
In-Package Weight: 4.45 Pound
In-Package Dimensions: 18.0 Inch x 30.0 Inch
Model: MI979-VBCBL-183
Cleaning Method: Clean with vacuum or shake out loose dust and dirt.
Usage Instructions: Do not allow doormat to sit in standing water for a prolonged period of time. Best if used in a sheltered entryway.