Hover to Zoom
Moki Kid Safe Volume Limited Headphones
1 ctUPC: 0932885400721
Purchase Options
Product Details
Moki Kid Safe Volume Limited Headphones have a restricted sensitivity of 89dB, making them ideal for children as they help prevent damage to young ears which can be caused by listening at volumes too high for too long. Fitting comfortably on the ear, they do not isolate the user from surrounding noise. Single cable reduces tangles, making them safer to wear
- Soft, padded ear cups hold comfortably and securely
- Flexible child-size headband
- Suitable for use with all 3.5 mm (1/8˝) audio devices