Moki Kid Safe Volume Limited Headphones have a restricted sensitivity of 89dB, making them ideal for children as they help prevent damage to young ears which can be caused by listening at volumes too high for too long. Fitting comfortably on the ear, they do not isolate the user from surrounding noise. Single cable reduces tangles, making them safer to wear

Soft, padded ear cups hold comfortably and securely

Flexible child-size headband

Suitable for use with all 3.5 mm (1/8˝) audio devices