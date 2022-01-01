Lil' Kids Headphones are volume limited to help prevent damage to hearing which can be caused by listening to music at volumes too high for too long.

Single sided cloth cable reduces tangles making them easier and safer to wear

Adjustable, flexible headband, suitable fit for all ages

Soft padded ear cups sit comfortably and securely

Suitable for use with all 3.5mm (1/8˝) audio devices

Speaker Driver: 30 mm

Sensitivity: 89 dB

Impedance: 32 @ 1 kHz

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Cable Length: 120 cm

Plug: 3.5 mm

