Moki Lil' Kids Headphones - Purple
1 ctUPC: 0932885400933
Product Details
Lil' Kids Headphones are volume limited to help prevent damage to hearing which can be caused by listening to music at volumes too high for too long.
- Single sided cloth cable reduces tangles making them easier and safer to wear
- Adjustable, flexible headband, suitable fit for all ages
- Soft padded ear cups sit comfortably and securely
- Suitable for use with all 3.5mm (1/8˝) audio devices
- Speaker Driver: 30 mm
- Sensitivity: 89 dB
- Impedance: 32 @ 1 kHz
- Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz
- Cable Length: 120 cm
- Plug: 3.5 mm