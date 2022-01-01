Moki Screen Clean for portable devices is a compact screen clean kit intended for use with portable electronic and handheld devices. The specially formulated antibacterial spray with an ultrafine microfibre cloth is ideal for keeping laptops, handheld and portable devices clear of dust, germs, fingerprints and other contaminates. Helps ensure your expensive equipment stays in top condition, sparkling and hygienically clean.

Power Spray

Antibacterial

Alcohol free

Ultrafine Microfibercloth

Lint free

Antistatic

Caution: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid eye contact. If accidental contact occurs, flush eye with water for 15 minutes. Seek medical advice if irritation persists.