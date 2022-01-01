Moki Screen Clean is perfect for use with larger TV screens or portable devices that require regular, daily cleaning. The specially formulated spray, when used with the large ultrafine microfibre cloth, is ideal for keeping HDTVs, monitors, laptops and portable screens clear of dust, germs, fingerprints and other contaminates, ensuring your expensive equipment stays in top condition and sparkling clean for longer.

Power Spray

Antibacterial

Alcohol free

Ultrafine Microfiber cloth

Lint free

Antistatic

Caution: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid eye contact. If accidental contact occurs, flush eye with water for 15 minutes. Seek medical advice if irritation persists.