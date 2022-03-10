Mommy's Bliss Calming Magnesium Supplement helps support and nurture women's' healthy bones and muscles. This unique, calming blend of calcium and magnesium (along with organic lemon balm extract) aids in promoting true relaxation. These dietary supplements come in 90, easy-to-swallow capsules and contain zero added sugar, zero artificial colors or flavors, and no gelatin, dairy, soy, or gluten.

Uniquely formulated to address common issues of tension in women and suitable for use during pregnancy or post partum​

High potency formula, quick-absorbing capsules

Small vegetarian capsule format, easy-to-swallow​

Free from artificial flavors & colors