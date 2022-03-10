Mommy's Bliss Gripe Water Liquid Dietary Supplement Nighttime 1 Month+
Product Details
Mommy''s Bliss® Night Time Gripe Water is a safe and effective all natural herbal supplement used to ease gas and stomach discomfort often associated with colic, hiccups and teething while promoting a restful sleep.
Our Story
Our family-run company was founded by my mom, who raised three children while working as a registered nurse, lactation consultant and certified nurse midwife. Driven by compassion, she created Mommy''s Bliss to safely bring families back to wellness.
Yasmin K. Daughter & CEO
.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Ginger Extract ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Rhizome ) , Organic Chamomile Extract ( Matricaria Recutita ) ( Flower ) , Organic Fennel Extract ( Foeniculum Vulgare ) ( Seed ) , Organic Lemon Balm Extract ( Melissa Officinalis ) ( Leaf ) , Organic Passion Flower Extract ( Passiflora incarnata ) ( Leaf ) , Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Citrus Bioflavonoid Extract , Citric Acid , Sodium Bicarbonate and Potassium Sorbate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
