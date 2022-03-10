Mommy's Bliss Gripe Water Liquid Dietary Supplement Nighttime 1 Month+ Perspective: front
Mommy's Bliss Gripe Water Liquid Dietary Supplement Nighttime 1 Month+

4 fl ozUPC: 0067923405410
Product Details

Mommy''s Bliss® Night Time Gripe Water is a safe and effective all natural herbal supplement used to ease gas and stomach discomfort often associated with colic, hiccups and teething while promoting a restful sleep.

Our Story

Our family-run company was founded by my mom, who raised three children while working as a registered nurse, lactation consultant and certified nurse midwife. Driven by compassion, she created Mommy''s Bliss to safely bring families back to wellness.

Yasmin K. Daughter & CEO

.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Ginger Extract ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Rhizome ) , Organic Chamomile Extract ( Matricaria Recutita ) ( Flower ) , Organic Fennel Extract ( Foeniculum Vulgare ) ( Seed ) , Organic Lemon Balm Extract ( Melissa Officinalis ) ( Leaf ) , Organic Passion Flower Extract ( Passiflora incarnata ) ( Leaf ) , Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Citrus Bioflavonoid Extract , Citric Acid , Sodium Bicarbonate and Potassium Sorbate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
