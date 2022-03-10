No matter what time of year it is, your kid can always use an immune system boost to ensure their system is working optimally. We create ours with pure extracts of organic fruits and botanicals, including antioxidant-rich elderberry.

Our elderberry syrup for kids is USDA Certified Organic with pure extracts of organic fruits and botanicals, including antioxidant-rich elderberry. The great-tasting natural immunity syrup contains vitamin D, zinc, echinacea, & organically sourced vitamin C. It also contains inulin, a natural prebiotic soluble fiber, which can help to strengthen your child''s immunity by supporting digestive health, feeding the "good" bacteria present in the gut. Our syrup does not contain artificial colors or flavors, alcohol or parabens, and no dairy, gluten, or soy, and is safe for children ages 1 year and older. Moms can use it too!