Mommy's Bliss Organic Kids Cough Syrup & Mucus Relief + Immunity Boost Liquid Combo Pack

2 ct / 4 fl ozUPC: 0067923407153
Product Details

Mommy's Bliss Cough Syrup & Mucus Relief is a safe and effective herbal supplement used to help relieve baby's occasional cough and clear mucus.* Organic agave may also soothe an irritated throat.*

  • For Kids 1-12 Years

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.