Mommy's Bliss Prenatal Multivitamin + Iron Capsules
45 ctUPC: 0067923410627
Product Details
Mommy's Bliss Prenatal Multivitamins + Iron are a dietary supplement that include 20 essential vitamins and minerals for your baby's healthy development, and for mom, iron, probiotics, and vitamin B12 to support energy levels and optimal gut health. Our formula includes methylfolate, which supports brain and spinal cord development. No artificial flavors or colors, no gelatin, dairy, or soy.
- Dietary supplement which can be used before, during, and even after pregnancy
- High-potency formula in quick-absorbing small capsules
- One per day, 45-day supply 100% daily recommended serving of 17 essential vitamins and nutrients.